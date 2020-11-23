Menu
Edward Ortiz
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1929
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Army
Edward Ortiz's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Thornton, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horan & McConaty website.

Published by Horan & McConaty on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80236
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty
