Edward Pang's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pate-Jones Funeral Home website.
Published by Pate-Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
