Edward Paragin
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1935
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Shriner
Edward Paragin's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
Nov
24
Burial
Butler County Memorial Park
