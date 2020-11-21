Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Peck
1916 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1916
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Springfield High School
Edward Peck's passing at the age of 104 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street, West Springfield, MA 01089
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
47 Pine Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Matty,sorry to read about the loss of your dad. What an accomplished man.
Fred and Gina Pugliano
Friend
November 20, 2020
My father, Attorney William E. Smith, remembers your father fondly. Deepest sympathies on this great loss of your beloved father.
Brittany Smith, Esq.
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Mr. Matt Peck:
Hopefully your the Matt Peck that I knew from Solutions by Computer.
Along with Bob Bailey and I, we often had lunch with you.
Sorry to read about your "Loving" Dad's passing.
In days ahead when family gathers - take time to cherish those
family memories.
Dave Cummings
Friend
November 20, 2020