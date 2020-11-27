Menu
Edward Ratcliff
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1944
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Eagle Scout
Edward Ratcliff's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg in Flemingsburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg website.

Published by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Funeral service will be live streamed and can be found online: www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.
Funeral services provided by:
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
