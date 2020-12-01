Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Schmidt
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1926
DIED
November 27, 2020
Edward Schmidt's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roy Hetland Funeral Home
101 W Nokomis PO Box 340, Osakis, Minnesota 56360
Funeral services provided by:
Roy-Hetland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.