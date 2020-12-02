Menu
Edward Sheerin
1949 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1949
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Knight Of Columbus
Edward Sheerin's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church
382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio
