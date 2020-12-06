Menu
Edward Simpson
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Edward Simpson's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe in Latrobe, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe website.

Published by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
GUEST BOOK
