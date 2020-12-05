Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward Smith
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1945
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Vietnam War
Edward Smith's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ambrose Funeral Home in Arbutus, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edward in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ambrose Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ambrose Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ambrose Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, Maryland 21227
Dec
9
Viewing
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Ambrose Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, Maryland 21227
Funeral services provided by:
Ambrose Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.