Edward Soper
1960 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1960
DIED
November 21, 2020
Edward Soper's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. in Winthrop, MA .

Published by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, Massachusetts 02152
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
November 24, 2020