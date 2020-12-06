Menu
Edward Stroud
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Edward Stroud's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Willowrest Cemetery
Willow Street, Carterville, Illinois 62918
Funeral services provided by:
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home
