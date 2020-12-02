Menu
Edward Thomas
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1944
DIED
November 19, 2020
Edward Thomas's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.

Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Nov
27
Interment
1:00p.m.
Brooking Cemetery
10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, Missouri 64133
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
