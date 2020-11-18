Menu
Edward Vaculik
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1933
DIED
November 16, 2020
Edward Vaculik's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castillo Funeral Home
1757 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, Ohio
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Castillo Funeral Home
1757 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, Ohio
Deepest sympathy to Joyce, Steve, Chris, and Beth and families. May your memories be a comfort for you during this time. Prayers from Pennsylvania. Love from across the miles. Terri
Terri (Hmiel) Harvey
Family
November 18, 2020
a loved one
November 17, 2020