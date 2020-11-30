Menu
Edward Watts
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1942
DIED
October 18, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Edward Watts's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.

Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
November 30, 2020