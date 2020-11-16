Menu
Edward Wierzbowski
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1941
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
st. joseph church
Edward Wierzbowski's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home in Aspinwall, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home website.

Published by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, Pennsylvania 15215
