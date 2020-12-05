Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edwin Baker
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Edwin Baker's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edwin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of The Cross Church
Holy Cross Avenue, Holyoke, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.