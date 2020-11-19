Menu
Edwin Bush
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1943
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Edwin Bush's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallas, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612
Nov
21
Service
10:45a.m.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612
Funeral services provided by:
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
