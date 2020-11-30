Menu
Edwin Epple
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1934
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Edwin Epple's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Popkess Mortuary website.

Published by Popkess Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Popkess Mortuaries
823 Virginia St, Sabetha, Kansas 66534
