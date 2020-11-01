Age 3 ½, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Edwin was the beloved son of Kristen Navish and Oscar Zavala Carmona and precious brother of Victor and Mia.



Edwin was the beloved grandson of Dennis and Mary Ann (Delmontagne) Navish of Penn Hills.



He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.



Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church of Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish in Penn Hills on Tuesday at 11 a.m.



Edwin will then be laid to rest.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.