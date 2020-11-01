Menu
Edwin B. Zavala Navish
2017 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 2017
DIED
October 26, 2020
Age 3 ½, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Edwin was the beloved son of Kristen Navish and Oscar Zavala Carmona and precious brother of Victor and Mia.

Edwin was the beloved grandson of Dennis and Mary Ann (Delmontagne) Navish of Penn Hills.

He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church of Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish in Penn Hills on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Edwin will then be laid to rest.

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Susanna Church
, Penn Hills, Pennsylvania 15112
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
