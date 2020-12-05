Menu
Edwin Vogel
1959 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1959
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
Edwin Vogel's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville in Parkville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edwin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville website.

Published by Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
8800 Harford Rd., Parkville, Maryland 21234
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
8800 Harford Rd., Parkville, Maryland 21234
Funeral services provided by:
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
