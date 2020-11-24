Menu
Edwin Wells
1960 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1960
DIED
November 21, 2020
Edwin Wells's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Sharon, My deepest sympathies to you and the family in this terrible time. Courtney, Carrie, Caitlin and I all offer our condolences. I spoke with Pat Crowley last night and he asked that I extend his condolences also. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you. Love, the Chordas family.
Rich Chordas
November 23, 2020