Edwin Wells's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Edwin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.
Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
