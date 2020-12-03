Menu
Effie Redd
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1929
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
St. James Lutheran Church
Effie Redd's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Effie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
200 Laurel Drive., Graniteville, South Carolina
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Jay Watts
Friend
December 3, 2020