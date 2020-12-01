Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eileen Borer
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1928
DIED
June 5, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Meals On Wheels
Eileen Borer's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, June 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eileen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.