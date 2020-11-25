Menu
Eileen Botelho
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
Eileen Botelho's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by George C Lima Funeral Home Inc in Bristol, RI .

Published by George C Lima Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth's Church
577 Wood Street, Bristol, Rhode Island 02809
Funeral services provided by:
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
