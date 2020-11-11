Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eileen Dever-Stonier
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Eileen Dever-Stonier's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eileen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.