Eileen Kadilak's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eileen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 21, 2020.
