Eileen Newman's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home in Staten Island, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eileen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home website.
Published by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.