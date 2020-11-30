Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eileen Solberg
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1932
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Eileen Solberg's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service in Mandan, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eileen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
, Mandan, North Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.