Afton Elaine Creer Bird Afton Elaine Creer Bird, age 90, died peacefully from complications of advanced age on September 17, 2020. Elaine was born on December 9, 1929 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Roger Bradford (Ford) and Norma Evans Creer. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1948. She married Richard J Bird in the Logan Temple on March 30, 1951, just two weeks prior to his leaving for the Korean War. She is survived by her children, Richard and Lisa Bird, Sally and Scott Priest, Roger and Paige Bird, David and Diane Bird and Susie and Vern Stacey, 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, all of whom she touched individually as only she could. She especially loved her role as Nana and Grandnana, passing on her wisdom, stories, love of learning and reading, travel and her love of See's chocolate (which she credits for her long life and the cure of various illnesses). Elaine had an extraordinary gift for connecting with adolescents. She served over 40 years in the Young Women's organization in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For 25 years she taught English to college bound seniors at Bonneville High School. She was an advisor to student government and volunteered her time in many extracurricular activities in support of the youth. She was named Utah State's Teacher of the Year. Near the end of her teaching career she and fellow teacher Gen Wise opened a bookstore in Ogden called the Wisebird Bookery. She loved reading and learning and sharing that love with others. She loved to travel as well and for many years shared her love and knowledge of Europe as a tour guide for many of her students, grandchildren and friends. She was a woman of faith, serving others tirelessly and enjoying every minute. She was always positive and encouraging to whomever came seeking her advice and wisdom. Finally, she loved Shakespeare and taught of many life experiences through his quotes. So, we say, "Good Night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, That I shall say good night till it be morrow." Though she will be greatly missed, we will part as loved ones, looking forward to sweet reunions, knowing that in her life she gave each of us the perfect part of herself. Because of the current health conditions, we have elected to gather in a private family service at the gravesite, therefore in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Chromosome 9p Minus Network, P.O. Box 15484, Baton Rouge, LA 70895, Attn: Kristi (Tax ID # 34-1846713). Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Afton Elaine Bird's obituary page. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.