Elaine Langston Christiansen returned to her Heavenly home July 24, 2020 due to celebrating too many birthdays (92). Elaine was born August 11, 1927 to Francis Ivan and Maud Beardall Langston in Springville, Utah. She later moved to Hurricane, Utah where she lived until her marriage to Dean J. Christiansen. She and Dean were married September 17, 1947 in the Manti LDS Temple. They were married for 64 years until his passing on September 11, 2011. She lived most of her life in Ogden, Utah and in 1962 moved to her home in North Ogden where she lived until her passing.
Elaine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in most of the organizations – Relief Society, Primary, Young Women, Ward and Stake Librarian, and Scouting; where many will remember her as the boys guide patrol leader. With her husband, she served as a Temple Ordinance Worker at the Ogden Temple for 22 years and as Stake Missionaries. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, K'Anns, and CPA Auxiliary.
Her hobbies and interests include: quilting, traveling, clipping articles from the newspaper and sharing them with others, family history and temple work, crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking, planting flowers and gardening, reading and most important was her family.
She was a kind and loving mother and homemaker to: Glenn D. "Jack" (Marlene "Molly" Nieto) Christiansen, Boyd N. (Naomi) Christiansen, Ilene C. Carlson (Dennis-deceased), Brent R. (Terry) Christiansen, Ruth C Baker (Bill), Kent L. (Jennifer) Christiansen, She was blessed with 22 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren.
Her brothers and sisters are: Nedra Mansor, Clair Langston (deceased), Lynn Langston, Camille Langston (Keith, deceased) and Jean Peterson (Kent)
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers: Keith, and Clair, brother-in-law Earl Mansor, Sister-in-laws: Helen and Sheila Langston, granddaughters: Rose and Cheryl Cates Carlson, great grandson Brigham Baker.
Her family would like to thank all the caregivers from Horizon Hospice especially Shauna Pace RN, Applegate Hospice especially Gina Price RN, Natalie, Valerie and Dan (Chaplin) and all the other Hospice Caregivers from both companies who gave her such great care over the years. A special thank you for neighbors, ward members and friends who have shared their love with her, especially Steve and Julie Brown.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 524 E. 1850 N. North Ogden, Utah. The services will be live streamed on her obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice
or doing something you love with your family members.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.