Elaine Freudenburg
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1933
DIED
November 6, 2020
Elaine Freudenburg's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison, NE .

Published by Resseguie Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
