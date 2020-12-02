Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Hunt
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1935
DIED
April 2, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
YMCA
Elaine Hunt's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, April 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elaine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
25
Entombment
11:00a.m.
Seneca Memory Gardens Mausoleum
4565 W US 224, Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.