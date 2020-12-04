Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Kennedy
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1938
DIED
November 22, 2020
Elaine Kennedy's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elaine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Nov
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.