Elaine Kohler, 89, passed away July 12, 2020. Elaine was born July 10, 1931 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of James L. and Vera Nelson.



Elaine married Robert Kohler in 1964, he preceded her in death December 23, 2018.



Elaine is survived by her son Glenn Kohler and 2 grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Washington Heights Memorial Park.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.