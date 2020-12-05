Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Lambing
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
Elaine Lambing's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home in Stratford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elaine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Thoughts and prayers be with you, old memories, good memories......Diana and Dick
Diana Cable
Family
November 30, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. Elaine will be greatly missed.
Tracy
November 26, 2020
Eileen & Janice sorry for your loss of Sister , Friend and Aunt. Memories are in my heart of our family spending time together when growing up.

Bob & Stephanie Owsiany and Son
ractice
Stephanie Owsiany
Family
November 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Eileen and Janice. Elaine was a special person who touch so many hearts with her talents as a hairdresser. God Bless you all at this difficult time especially during Covid.
Becky & Dan O'Connell
Family
November 25, 2020
We dearly referred to her as missy Elaine who was a close friend since our teen years. We will cherish all the
good times with her.
Bob and Paula
Friend
November 25, 2020