Elaine (Sabo) Matthews, age 72, of Lawrence, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of Howard Matthews; beloved sister of Carol (Barry) Miller and Darlene Sabo; aunt of Susan (Matthew) Patnesky and Sharon (Dale) Smith; great-aunt of Jessica Hilderbrand and Matthew William Patnesky; also survived by her faithful companion, Sassy Cat. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Alexander and Lucille (Bracaliello) Sabo. Funeral Arrangements by Beinhauer-Fryer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Published by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.