Elaine Matthews
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1948
DIED
August 30, 2020
Elaine (Sabo) Matthews, age 72, of Lawrence, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of Howard Matthews; beloved sister of Carol (Barry) Miller and Darlene Sabo; aunt of Susan (Matthew) Patnesky and Sharon (Dale) Smith; great-aunt of Jessica Hilderbrand and Matthew William Patnesky; also survived by her faithful companion, Sassy Cat. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Alexander and Lucille (Bracaliello) Sabo. Funeral Arrangements by Beinhauer-Fryer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Child Parish
212 Station Street, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania
