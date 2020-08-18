Elaine Ann Phinney



Elaine Ann Phinney, age 83, of Clinton, UT, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Fairfield Village Assisted Living in Layton, UT.



Elaine was born in St. Johns, MI on February 18, 1937, the daughter of Clarence and Edna Damon. Elaine graduated from St. Johns High School in 1955. In 1957, she married James Phinney at St. John's Lutheran Church. Jim joined the US Air Force shortly after their marriage and they spent the next 26 years traveling the world, living in Asia, Europe and many locations within the United States. Jim and Elaine retired in Clinton, UT in 1984. After 48 years of marriage, Jim passed away on March 31, 2006.



Elaine is survived by her children: Michael (Jolene) Phinney of Layton, UT; Michelle Phinney of Houston, TX and Kristin (Bill) Porm of Roy, UT. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Ann Small, Christopher Porm and Matthew Porm, all of Utah, three great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces of Arizona and Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Fairfield Village Assisted Living and AMG Medical Group for their excellent care and compassion.



Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogden, UT on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Rev. Mark Christ officiating.



Memorials may be made in memory of Elaine to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3329 Harrison Blvd. Ogden, UT 84403.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.