Elaine Reinke
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1935
DIED
November 27, 2020
Elaine Reinke's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee in Kewaunee, WI .

Published by Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Lawrence Church
, Stangelville, Wisconsin
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Lawrence Church
, Stangelville, Wisconsin
Rest in Peace Elaine, We will miss seeing you up on the island. You were such a fun loving lady. Always enjoyed talking to you. Prayers for the family
Doug and Mary Pekarek
Friend
December 5, 2020
SHE will be sadly missed she had a great personality glad I got to know her hugs from Doug at Alleouze Sunrise Village
Douglas Hansel
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
To The Family of Elaine,
Our Love and Prayers go out to all of you on the loss of Elaine. She was a great person and will be missed by all who knew her. May God be with all of you now and forever.
Jerry and Betty Havlovitz
December 4, 2020