Elbert Sowell's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.
Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
