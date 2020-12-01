Menu
Elbert Sowell
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
U.S. Navy
Elbert Sowell's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.

Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sowell Cemetery
County Road 3125, off County Road 318, San Augustine County, Texas 75972
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.