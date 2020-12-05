Menu
Elbert Woodworth
1924 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1924
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Elbert Woodworth's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Geneva, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elbert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
828 Sherman St., Geneva, OH 44041
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
