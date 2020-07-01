Eldeen Melissa Blain Barnes passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, and returned to the arms of her loving Father in Heaven and a glorious reunion with her loved ones that preceded her.



Mom was born to Cloyd and Martina Sorensen Blain on August 5, 1929, in Spring City Utah. In 1936 her family moved to Ogden and later Sunset. During her life, she lived in Spring City, Ogden, Sunset, Morgan, Clinton, West Point, and Layton. She had many lifelong friends in each place she lived. Mom graduated from Davis High School with the class of 1947.



She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Ogden River. She fulfilled her many church callings with a glad heart and strong desire to serve her Father in Heaven to the best of her abilities.



She met the love of her life, Virgil K. Barnes on a blind date. Dad said he would marry her if she would let him go hunting and fishing, a promise she kept. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 28, 1948. Dad passed away October 25, 2007.



Mom enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved being in the kitchen cooking and baking. She was a faithful member of the DUP and enjoyed planning holiday family parties. She also enjoyed crocheting items for her family. Mom and Dad loved planting a large garden to share with their family, friends, and neighbors.



Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren are her greatest legacy, and she loved them fiercely. She will be in our hearts until we are together once again.



Mom is survived by five of her seven children. Gloria (Jim) Anderson, Paul (Paulette) Barnes, Judy Arrington, Barbara (Larry) Bell and Tammy (John) Moon and son-in-law Jerry (Sandy) Stanger. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Judy Blain and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving her are her 29 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren plus one coming in October and eight great-great-grandchildren with a new addition due in August.



Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Virgil K. Barnes, two daughters, Diane Stanger and Kay Wood; two sons-in-law, Mike Wood, and Scott Arrington; her sisters, Pearle Morley and lone Henich and her brothers Cloyd DeMar Blain and Robert J Blain.



Special thanks to the caretakers at Apple Village and those caregivers from Bristol, who worked patiently and tirelessly to provide a comfortable home for our Mom. Sincere thanks also go out to those who continued to visit Mom through her final years at Apple Village. The parade of visitors coming in and out meant a great deal to her. We would also like to thank the Apple Village LDS Branch for the love they expressed every week through visits and service.



A Viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary. With a Viewing preceding from 12:45-1:45 p.m.



Due to COVID-19 Masks are required for attendance to the Viewing and Funeral Service.



Interment at Washington Heights Memorial Park.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.