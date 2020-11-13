Menu
Eldon Nye
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1933
DIED
November 10, 2020
Eldon Nye's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peel Funeral Home in Magna, UT .

Published by Peel Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Valley View Memorial Park
4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120
Funeral services provided by:
Peel Funeral Home
