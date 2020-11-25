Menu
Eldridge Rice
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1928
DIED
October 14, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Eldridge Rice's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lord and Stephens - West
1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lord and Stephens - West
1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 25, 2020