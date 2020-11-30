Menu
Eleanor Ammon
1924 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1924
DIED
November 20, 2020
Eleanor Ammon's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home website.

Published by Adams Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road, Sidney, OH 45365
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Glen Cemetery, Pt. Jefferson
17500 St. Rt. 47, Port Jefferson, Ohio 45360
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
Denise Kipker
November 23, 2020