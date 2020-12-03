Menu
Eleanor Crowe
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
Eleanor Crowe's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.

Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278
Dec
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Dec
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of Miss Ellie's family. She was a most wonderful lady, very instrumental in my sobriety. She & warren were always there to support me & welcome me to a new meeting. I'm forever grateful to her. God bless you.
Lyn Williams Boldt
Friend
December 2, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family during this difficult time.
Kim Taormina
Friend
December 1, 2020
I met your mother many, many years ago as both families grew up together. May Eleanor rest in peace and I pray God will watch over you all and give you the strength needed to get through this very difficult time. Love you All, Debbie Nicholas
Debbie Nicholas
Friend
December 1, 2020
She will be missed very much . May God bless her on her journey. Eleanor was my best friend ❤. My deepest condolences. Sincerely Anita Kraft
Anita Kraft
Friend
December 1, 2020
She was a beautiful woman and had a heart of gold. Aunt Eleanor always had a smile for you and was truly amazing at showing her love for everyone We are very sorry for your loss and pray that god will help to ease your pain. God Bless you all
Wayne &Cynthia Tice
Family
November 30, 2020