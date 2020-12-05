Eleanor Feeney's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, September 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals in Canton, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eleanor in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals website.
Published by Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals on Dec. 5, 2020.
