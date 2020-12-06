Menu
Eleanor Johnson
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1940
DIED
December 4, 2020
Eleanor Johnson's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville in Turbotville, PA .

Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
