Eleanor Sergi
1933 - 2020
October 22, 1933
October 31, 2020
Eleanor Sergi's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .

Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Waitt Funeral Home
I was blessed to have met Eleanor several years ago. I met her when she reached out to me regarding cats that needed rescue around her home in West Bridgewater. She was a strong advocate for animals and she also gave me some wonderful advice when I was going through a tough time in my life. She supported my cat work and I always looked forward to getting notes from her. She was a wonderful woman and I extend my deepest sympathies to her family.
Jennifer Inzana
Friend
November 25, 2020