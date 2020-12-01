Eleanor Sergi's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eleanor in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waitt Funeral Home website.
Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.