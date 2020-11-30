Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eleanor Shiner
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1931
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Hershey Foods
Eleanor Shiner's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eleanor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, PA 17042
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc.
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Pennsylvania 17042
Dec
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc.
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Pennsylvania 17042
Dec
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, PA 17042
Funeral services provided by:
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.