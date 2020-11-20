Menu
Eleanor Smith
1920 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1920
DIED
November 16, 2020
Eleanor Smith's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Brookfield, IL .

Published by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home
3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home
3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
